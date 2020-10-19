Scindia accuses Congress of not respecting women

About:
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia accused Congress of not respecting women. The reaction came after Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader, Kamal Nath while referring to Imarti Devi said, “Yeah Kaun item hai?”
Scindia said, “This is Congress's principle. First, Digvijay Singh had said something about Congress leader Meenakshi Natrajan which I don't remember, now Kamal Nath called BJP's Imarti Devi an 'item' while Ajay Singh called her 'Jalebi'. Congress never respects women.”