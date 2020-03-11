Scindia quitting won’t affect anything: MLA Arjun Singh

Day after Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered resignation from Congress, party MLA Arjun Singh said that former’s move will not affect anything. While speaking to mediapersons, Arjun Singh said, “Be carefree. Congress and Kamal Nath's government will remain. You will see on 16th (of March), numbers (of MLAs) will stay the same. Him (Jyotiraditya Scindia) leaving doesn't affect anything, days of Rajas-Maharajas are long gone. Nothing will happen. Everyone will come to us, with Kamal Nath ji and with Congress. ” Jyotiraditya Scindia offered resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. His resignation came amid political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh on March 10.