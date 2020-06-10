Security forces neutralize 2 terrorists in J&K

Researchers identify targets for COVID-19 vaccine 2020-06-10 A team of cancer researchers have applied the strategy of using the tools used for the development of cancer immunotherapies and adapted them to identify the 'right protein sequences to target in SARS-CoV-2,' the virus that causes coronavirus. Using this strategy, the researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) believe a resulting vaccine would provide protection across the human population and drive a long-term immune response. The strategy is described in Cell Reports Medicine. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an urgent need for the development of a safe and effective vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. An optimally designed vaccine maximizes a long-lasting immune response while minimizing adverse reactions, autoimmunity, or disease exacerbation. The researchers propose a list of 65 peptide sequences that, when targeted, offer the greatest probability of providing population-scale immunity. As a next step, the team is testing various combinations of a dozen or so of these sequences in mouse models to assess their safety and effectiveness.