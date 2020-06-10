Security forces neutralize 2 terrorists in J&K

  Jun 10 2020, 10:55 ist
  updated: Jun 10 2020, 10:55 ist
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian district. Two terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter. The encounter took place in Sugoo area of Shopian district. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. Search operation is underway and further details are awaited in this regard.  

