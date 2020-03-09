Shiv Sena 'humiliates' National Bravery Award winner

Zen Sadavarte, a National Bravery Award winner of this year, alleged that she was humiliated at an International Women Day event. She said, “I was speaking about issues that are going wrong in India like mid meals not being given to children on Saturdays and Sundays." She further added, “But I don't know what happened to the respected Shiv Sena leaders who were present on the stage. They started humiliating me and told me if you want to live in India then you need to learn Marathi.”