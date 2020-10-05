Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP ahead of Bihar polls

Shooter Shreyasi Singh who is the daughter of former Union minister late Digvijaya Singh, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)ahead of the due Assembly elections in Bihar. She joined the BJP in presence of party leader Bhupendra Yadav. She later met BJP President J P Nadda.

She is an Arjuna awardee. Her mother Putul Singh has also been an MP. The forthcoming Assembly elections in Bihar for 243 seats will be contested in three phases - October 28, November 3 and 7. The results will be announced on November 10.