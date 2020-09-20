Should have bowled first, says MI's James Pattinson

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 20 2020, 08:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 08:30 ist
About: 

While addressing a press conference, Mumbai Indians’ James Pattinson stated that team was looking to bowl first as there is an ‘advantage’. "We were looking to bowl first, with the temperature being high at night time the ground does get a bit wet. So, there is an advantage in bowling first. Both the teams were looking to bowl first," he said. 

