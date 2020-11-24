Six rescued after vessel carrying trucks capsized

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Nov 24 2020, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 15:53 ist
Six people were rescued and two others went missing after a vessel carrying eight trucks capsized in Ganga river in Malda district of West Bengal on the night of November 23. According to Malda’s Zilla Parishad, Sabhadhipati Gaur Chandra Mondal, the launch boat was coming from Rajmahal ghat of Jharkhand but got drowned during unloading of trucks at Manikchak ghat in Malda. Search and rescue operation is underway to trace the two missing individuals. Meanwhile, the Malda administration has initiated an enquiry to find the cause of the incident.

