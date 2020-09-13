Social distancing flouted at BJP's ‘Chai Pe Charcha’

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Sep 13 2020, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 09:47 ist
About: 

West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted 'Chai Pe Charcha' programme in North 24 Parganas on September 12.
State BJP president Dilip Ghosh attended the programme.
Norms of social distancing were flouted during ‘Charcha’ amid Covid-19. The election meeting took place ahead of next year’s assembly polls in West Bengal.

