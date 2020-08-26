Bollywood actor Sonu Sood along with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) chairman Karan Gilhotra distributed smartphones to students of Government Senior Secondary School. Smartphones were distributed to students on August 25 at Koti block in Morni village of Haryana's Panchkula. The facility was provided to students who did not have access to smartphones or laptops to attend online classes. Both addressed the students in a virtual event after delivering smartphones. Sonu Sood and Gilhotra have initiated a drive to facilitate the online education of underprivileged students. While speaking to media, the Principal of Govt Sr. Sec School, Pawan Jain, said, "There are about 190 students in the school who do not have a smartphone. Some students have to travel miles to reach out to other students who have smartphones. In the first batch, 40 students will get smartphones."
Sonu Sood provides smartphones to school students
