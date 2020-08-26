Sonu Sood provides smartphones to school students

Cong wants NIA probe in Kerala secretariat fire: MLA 2020-08-26 Kerala Congress MLA VT Balram on August 25 demanded a probe in the fire incident that broke out at the state secretariat. He said, “We've demanded a high-level inquiry. Govt has set up an official level inquiry with some middle-level IAS officers. We don't believe in it because the role of even the Chief Secretary is questionable. We suspect his involvement.” “It was under his order that the elected representatives, MLAs were detained and restricted from entering Secretariat premises. We demand that NIA, that is probing Gold Smuggling Case, take note of this and inquire into this incident as well,” he added.