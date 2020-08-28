Speeding car falls off flyover in Delhi, 3 injured

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 28 2020, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 15:45 ist
About: 

A speeding car fell off Vikaspuri Flyover after its driver lost control and hit another car on August 27 around 11 pm. Three people were taken to hospital after they received critical injuries.
 

Related Videos