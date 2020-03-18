'Spoke to MP Congress MLAs, they are in captivity'

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that he has spoken to Madhya Pradesh rebel Congress MLAs personally, and claimed that they are being held captive. “We were expecting them to come back, but when we saw they're being held back, messages came from their families...I personally spoke to 5 MLAs, they said they're in captivity, phones snatched away, and there is police in front of every room. They're being followed 24/7,” said Singh after he was placed under preventive arrest in Bengaluru.

