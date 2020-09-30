Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju unveils new logo of SAI

Hathras rape case: 'Funeral done with family’s consent' 2020-09-30 The Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar denied the allegations that Hathras gangrape victim’s cremation was 'forcefully' conducted by Uttar Pradesh Police. “The victim died yesterday (September 29) in Delhi. After the post-mortem, the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family members and in their presence as the body was putrefying. The details of the examination will soon be out and shared,” said Prashant Kumar to ANI. “The prima-facie chronology indicates that the incident happened on Sep 14 and that a complaint was registered. Thereafter on Sep 22, the victim revealed that she was gang-raped. The charges filed, were altered accordingly,” said Kumar.