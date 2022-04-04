Sri Lanka Crisis: Opp leader seeks PM Modi's help

Amid the economic crisis in the country, Leader of Opposition in Sri Lanka Sajith Premadasa on April 04 urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the island country to maximum possible extent.

“Please try and help Sri Lanka to the maximum possible extent. This is our motherland, we need to save our motherland,” Premadasa said. Furthermore, when asked if the country is ready for elections, he said, “I can tell you, I myself and we all have been ready ever since we entered social service and political service. We are ready for any eventuality.”