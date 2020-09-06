SSR case: Dipesh Sawant's lawyer files plea against NCB

About:
Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff member, Dipesh Sawant's lawyer, Rajendra Rathod filed a plea against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for keeping him in custody for over 24 hours without producing him in a court. Dipesh has been sent to NCB custody till September 09.
“He (Dipesh Sawant) was in their (NCB) custody since September 04, without his family being informed. He should've been produced before court within 24 hrs. We've filed a plea against him being kept in custody for over 24 hours. Court has called for reply from NCB,” said Dipesh Sawant's lawyer.
Dipesh was arrested by NCB yesterday, for his role in procuring and handling of drugs.