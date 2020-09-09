SSR Case: Rhea sent to 14-day judicial custody

NCB must have found evidence against Rhea: Bihar DGP 2020-09-08 While speaking to media in Patna on September 08, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. He said, “I am not excited with the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, I am neither happy nor sad with this news. The sympathy of entire nation is with Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. I don’t have any reason to be happy personally. I only want that truth must come out.” “Rhea Chakraborty is totally exposed in the sense that she had connection with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) must have found evidence against her,” Bihar DGP added.