Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale reacted over Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh’s comments on Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. “We need to end this menace of drugs and curb its smuggling, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) should probe it. But CBI should also come to a conclusion soon and investigate this new drug angle related to Sushant's death,” said Union Minister Athawale. Ram Das Athawale on also commented on Disha Salian's death and said, “We have heard that Sushant Singh's manager Disha Salian went through some torture in her master bedroom during a party at her house on June 08. So CBI should investigate her death as well and come to a conclusion soon.”The Minister also supported Payal Ghosh. Ghosh has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct.
SSR death case: ‘CBI should come to conclusion soon’
Videos
Latest
Trending