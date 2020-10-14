STARS project to be implemented in 6 states: Javadekar

About:
The Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar announced implementation of World Bank supported STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States Program) project in 6 states in a bid to improve the quality of education.
"STARS project would be implemented as a new Centrally Sponsored Scheme, it covers 6 states namely Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Cabinet briefing.
World Bank-supported scheme worth Rs 3,700 crore aims to improve the quality of school education. The project is supported by World Bank with amount of 3700 crore.