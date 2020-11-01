Startup finds sustainable fix for stubble burning

A renewable energy startup, Verve, has been working in the segment on stubble into a substantial source of income and energy in the states of Haryana and Punjab. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Suvrat Khanna talked about a solution to stubble burning that remains one of the causes of severe pollution in Delhi and neighbouring states. “This (Verve Renewables) was set up in 2018 with the single agenda of trying to find a solution to stubble burning.

Fortunately, we managed to associate with a sugar mill in Ambala, which had 25 megawatt co-generation power plant. They were willing to step forward and give us material to generate power from the power plant that they had,” said Suvrat Khanna.