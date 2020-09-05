State Business Reform Plan: Andhra retains 1st place

About:
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the State Business Reform Action Plan 2019 Ranking on September 5.
Andhra Pradesh retains first position in State Business Reform Action Plan 2019 rankings. Uttar Pradesh stands at the 2nd position, replacing Telangana.
Telangana has slipped to 3rd place from 2nd (in 2018), in State Business Reform Action Plan 2019 Ranking.
“Some states have shown extraordinary energy in putting together action plans and making sure that reforms happen. States have embraced the true spirit behind the State Business Reforms Action Plan,” said Nirmala Sitharaman.