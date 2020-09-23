Steve Smith lauds team players after defeating CSK

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 23 2020, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 12:03 ist
About: 

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith lauded the team players after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 22. “We played really well. Jofra Archer, Sanju Samson was magnificent. Boys also did the good job with the ball,” Smith said in the press conference.It was a highly competitive match as both teams touched the 200-run mark but Rajasthan Royals managed to outshine MS Dhoni-led CSK.

Related Videos