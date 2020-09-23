Steve Smith lauds team players after defeating CSK

Indian Navy: In a 1st, women officers join ‘observers’ 2020-09-22 In a first in the history, two women officers have been selected to join ‘Observers’ (Airborne tacticians) in the helicopter stream. Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh would be the first pair of officers’ airborne combatants who would be operating from warships. They were awarded 'Wings' on graduating as 'Observers' at a ceremony on September 21 at Kochi’s INS Garuda. Speaking to ANI, Riti Singh said, "In the Indian Navy on most of our aircraft, there's an observer with the pilot. All weapon and tactical control, the sensors on the aircraft will be under my control when I take my position. Deciding, designating enemies and pointing out targets will be my job." Meanwhile Kumudini Tyagi said, “The Navy has prepared in such a way that we are prepared mentally and physically for whichever situation we come to face. We've had 60 hours of flying training including sorties and simulator flights. Our instructors have never discriminated us for our gender.”