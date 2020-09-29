Stubble burning continues in Punjab

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 29 2020, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 16:05 ist
About: 

Farmers continued to burn stubble in Punjab’s Amritsar. They set fire to the stubble at their fields in Devi Dass Pura village. The stubble burning practice every year deteriorates air quality of Punjab and its adjoining states. Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) had also written to chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana to control cases of stubble burning.

