Students set to appear for NEET today amid Covid-19

About:
Students are all set to appear for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on September 13 amid Covid-19 pandemic.
Chennai’s Vidya Mandir school has undertaken all precautions for Covid-19 to avoid the spread of the virus.
Authorities have put out instructions to be followed by candidates. Thermal screening of everyone entering the examination centres will be done.
The seats are placed ensuring social distancing norms. The staff is taking full precautions leaving no room for failure.