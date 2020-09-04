'Sushant had no trouble until Rhea came into his life'

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  Sep 04 2020, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 19:48 ist
About: 

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh, on September 04 stated that he (Sushant) had no trouble until Rhea Chakraborty came into his life. He said, “Sushant Singh Rajput had no trouble till 2019. After Rhea Chakraborty came in his life, he used to be restless, which the family perceived as anxiety & provided help but the family had no knowledge that he had bipolar disorder or depression.”

