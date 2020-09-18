Sushant Singh’s wax statue unveiled in West Bengal

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 18 2020, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 10:56 ist
About: 

A sculptor made a wax statue of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in West Bengal’s Asansol. Life-size statue was unveiled to pay ode to versatile actor. ‘Dil Bechara’ actor’s untimely demise has left fans in despair. 

Related Videos