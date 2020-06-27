Swarms of locusts attack Rajasthan's Chomu

updates

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 27 2020, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 11:40 ist
About: 

Swarms of locusts attacked Hasteda village in Rajasthan's Chomu. Locusts have caused severe damage to the crops. One of the farmers said, "Locusts have attacked our village for the 4th time. They have caused severe damage to our crops. We appeal to the state government to provide us with some relief."
 

