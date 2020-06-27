Swarms of locusts attack Rajasthan's Chomu

25,000 people affected in Dibrugarh due to Assam floods 2020-06-27 Around 25,000 people have been affected due to the floods triggered by incessant rain and rising level of Brahmaputra, said Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha. "Around 25,000 people are affected due to flood which has been caused by incessant rain and rising level of Brahmaputra. We have set up 14 relief camps in the district," said Jha. "Floodwaters have entered into the house of former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. We have shifted her ailing mother to a safe place," he added. The water had yesterday crossed the warning level following a heavy downpour in Brahmaputra River.