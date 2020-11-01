Sweet shop in Surat sells 'Gold Ghari' for Rs 9,000/kg

A shop in Gujarat's Surat named ‘24 Carats Mithai Magic’ is different from the rest as they are selling sweets for Rs 9,000 per kilogram.

The high price tag is due to their 'golden' touch -- the sweets come with a ‘covering of 24-carat pure gold leaf’.

Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival falling a day after Sharad Poornima, the sweet shop in Surat has launched 'Gold Ghari' -- a different version of ghari, a sweet dish from Surat.

“We have launched 'gold ghari' this year. It's very healthy. Gold is considered a very beneficial metal in Ayurveda. It has been three days since its launch, demand is a little below expectation as the market is slow. We hope it'll get good response in the coming days,” said shop owner, Rohan.