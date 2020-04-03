Tablighi attendees allegedly misbehave in UP hospital

About:
Uttar Pradesh Police at MMG hospital conducted investigations into the allegations that persons from Tablighi Jamaat who are in quarantine at the hospital were walking around the ward without their trousers on and making lewd gestures towards the nurses. “A complaint was received from the CMO that the nurses of MMG hospital have alleged that 6 coronavirus patients admitted at the hospital's isolation ward are misbehaving with them. We are at the spot for investigation of the matter,” said ASP City.
