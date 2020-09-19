Taj Mahal to reopen on September 21, hoteliers hopeful

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 19 2020, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 09:07 ist
Hoteliers welcome the government's decision to reopen the Taj Mahal from September 21. One of the hoteliers said, “There has been no source of income for the people involved in hotel industry since last 5 months. We are expecting situation to improve as Taj Mahal is about to reopen for visitors”.

 

