Tanishq store in Gujarat receives threat calls over ad

India reports spike of 63,509 Covid-19 cases 2020-10-14 With a spike of 63,509 new cases, India's Covid-19 tally crossed 72-lakh mark on October 14. In the last 24 hours, 730 deaths have been reported in the country. The total case tally in the country now stands at 72,39,390 including 8,26,876 active cases, 63,01,928 recoveries and 1,10,586 deaths. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,00,90,122 samples tested up to October 13, for Covid-19. Of these, 11,45,015 samples were tested yesterday.