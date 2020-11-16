Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi to take oath as Dy CMs

CM-designated Nitish Kumar will take oath today along with other ministers.

Bihar BJP legislature party leader Tarkishore Prasad indicated that he and party leader Renu Devi will take oath as Deputy CM of the state today.

“There are indications that Renu Ji (BJP leader Renu Devi) and I will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar today. This is a good step towards women's empowerment. This is a very big responsibility and the party has kept their belief in me and I’ll try to work upon it. Everything is good in NDA. We already had decided on our Chief Minister. We are working for the development of Bihar,” said Tarkishore Prasad to ANI.