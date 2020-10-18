Team paid heavy price for dropping catches: CSK coach

I stayed positive, confident: Dhawan on his century 2020-10-18 Shikhar Dhawan’s outstanding knock of 101 runs of 58 balls and Axar Patel’s cameo guided Delhi Capitals to a 5-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. On his outstanding inning, Dhawan said, “I was focusing on my process. I stayed positive and confident that I knew I had lot of experience behind me and I am going to change the numbers as well. Every time, ofcourse, I am scoring runs and at the same time I am making mistakes so I was analyzing what to do.” Dhawan praised the team’s performance while chasing a big target. “We knew that wicket was slow. Our plan was to encash the first 6 overs, unfortunately, we lost 2 wickets and things went a bit slow. We knew that we were chasing a big target so we have to hit boundaries. We all did a great job,” Dhawan added.