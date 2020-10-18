Team paid heavy price for dropping catches: CSK coach

About:
Chennai Super Kings’ head coach Stephen Fleming accepted that the team paid heavy price for dropping catches. “We couldn’t take catches and eventually paid a heavy price for that,” Fleming accepted after CSK suffered a 5-wicket defeat by Delhi Capitals. CSK head coach expressed disappointment but he further said that one day can be a lot different to the next. Stephen said, “One day can be a lot different to the next. It’s just disappointing we had to be really good today, we were probably there just not quick.”