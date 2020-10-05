Tejashwi named in FIR over murder of ex-party leader

FIR has been lodged against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav, his brother Tej Pratap Yadav and four others over the killing of former party leader Shakti Mallik in Purnia district of Bihar. “Analysis of his source of income and bank account is being done. Scrutiny of his cellphone and questioning of his relatives reveal that he was expelled from RJD on September 9, 2020, and he had levelled various allegations against different people,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) of Purnia, Vishal Sharma. “We have filed an FIR against 6 people, including Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav in the case over the killing of Shakti Mallik,” Purnia SP added. Former state secretary Shakti Malik was shot dead in Purnia on October 4.