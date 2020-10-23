Tejashwi Yadav corners PM over special status for Bihar

Ahead of Bihar state assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav cornered PM Modi over demand for special status for Bihar.

Tejashwi further claimed to directly give 10 lakh government jobs once his party comes in power.

Tejashwi Yadav said, “For how long will the PM keep Bihar away from the special state status category. Bihar had hopes that he would speak about that. BJP talks about generating 19 lakh jobs depending on private enterprise. We will directly give 10 lakh government jobs.”