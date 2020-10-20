Tejashwi Yadav dismisses Yogi’s Bihar campaign

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 20 2020, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 19:32 ist
About: 

Ahead of Bihar polls, (Rashtriya Janata Dal) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that Yogi Adityanath’s campaign in Bihar is no challenge for RJD, BJP is frustrated and sad as they know that they are not coming back to power. “There is no challenge, they are frustrated and sad as they know that they are not coming back to power. The whole country’s power is being used against me. I am all alone and they call me inexperienced. I have been MLA, Deputy CM and LoP in these last five years which is comparable to 50 years of experience,” said Yadav.

Related Videos