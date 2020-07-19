Telangana Guv inspects plasma therapy arrangements



DH Web Desk

  Jul 19 2020, 10:31 ist
  
 

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inspected plasma therapy arrangement at ESIC Medical College in Hyderabad. She also appealed Covid-19 survivors to come forward and donate plasma to help other patients. 

