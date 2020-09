Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the security forces busted a terror module and arrested two persons in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.

According to police, the plan was for targeted killings and IED explosions in the region.

The police and security forces also recovered IEDs, 3 Pistols, 11 grenades, IED making instructions in a pen drive, wireless sets etc. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.