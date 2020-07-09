The testing conundrum: Can you get a Covid-19 test?

Ever since Unlock 1.0 which began in June, cases of Covid-19 have been rising rapidly across India.

The ICMR's decision to 'test, track and treat' is laudable, but it hasn't done anything to expand the scope of testing criteria.

While most Tier 1 cities in India are running out of hospital beds, asymptomatic individuals don't meet the criteria for a Covid-19 test, making it harder to track transmission.

On this episode of Backtrack with Suraksha Pinnu, we look at ICMR's guidelines for Covid-19 testing and attempt to answer why the lack of tests for asymptomatic individuals may be counter-intuitive.