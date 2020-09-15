This ambidextrous girl can write in 11 different styles

About:
Meet a 16-year-old multi-talented girl from Mangalore, Aadi Swaroopa who can write with her both hands at a time. She has created a world record for writing the most number of words with both hands (left to right) simultaneously in one minute. Aadi is the fastest writer with a speed of 40 words per minute. Swaroopa can write in 11 different styles such as right-hand speed, left-hand speed, reverser running, mirror image, heterotopic, hetero linguistic, exchange, opposite direction, uni-direction, dancing, and blindfolding. “I have set a record with writing with both hands. I have 10 different talents also. I am planning to set a record next year with my 10 different talents,” Swaroopa