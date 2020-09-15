This ambidextrous girl can write in 11 different styles

Delhi riots: Facebook concealing facts, says Chadha 2020-09-15 Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee Chief Raghav Chadha said, “We had summoned Facebook India VP and MD Ajit Mohan over its role in Delhi riots. In reply, Facebook has asked to withdraw summon as 'regulation of intermediaries like Facebook falls within the exclusive authority of GOI'. Raghav read Facebook’s reply, which said, “Parliament's Standing Committee on Information Technology is examining issues raised in your notice as a part of its inquiry into "safeguarding citizen's rights". The regulation of intermediaries like Facebook falls within the exclusive authority of the Union of India. Given that the matters are under consideration by Parliament, we object to the Notice and request you recall it.” Raghav further said, “Facebook's letter is in disregard of the committee's privilege. Facebook's refusal to appear before the committee is an attempt to conceal crucial facts in relation to its role in the Delhi riots. The fresh summons will be issued to it in line with principles of natural justice.”