This year's Eid brings no joy to mehendi artists

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 25 2020, 09:24 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 09:24 ist
About: 

The pandemic has ruined the charm of Eid festival this year, and seasonal business of ‘mehendi’ artists. The ‘mehendi’ artists were seen sitting on the road side in a hope that they will make some income on the occasion. The mehendi artists in Delhi’s famous Lajpat Nagar market were seen waiting for the customers. An artist, Rajkumari said, “Earlier there used to be a lot of work on Eid but there are no customers this time. It has adversely affected our income.”

