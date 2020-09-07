'Those making claims didn't even go to SSR's funeral'

Free Balochistan Movement protests killing of 25-yr-old 2020-09-07 The Free Balochistan Movement organized a demonstration and a protest rally against the murder of Hayat Mirza Baloch in the Hamburg city of Germany. According to details, the demonstration was organized on Saturday at 5 PM at Hachmannplatz Hamburg where the protesters marched from different streets of the city to Gaensemarkt. Protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with different slogans demanding justice for Hayat Baloch. Protesters also distributed thousands of pamphlets and leaflets during the protest. People from the German civil society and representatives from different political parties also participated in the protest to show their solidarity with Baloch people and express their anger against the extra-judicial murder of Baloch students by the Pakistan Army. Stephen Brant, during his speech, said that Balochistan was divided into three parts by Britain during their colonial rule in the region, by drawing two arbitrary lines, which are at the moment being ruled by three different countries. Free Balochistan Movement activist Naveed Baloch said that 25-year-old Karachi University Student Hayat Mirza Baloch and the military and government is trying to protect his murderer. He also said that we demand the arrest of heads of FC and all those officials who were present at the time of Hayat's killing. Hayat Baloch was killed extra-judicially on August 13 by occupying Pakistani forces in front of his elderly parents shot eight (8) times in the Turbat region of Balochistan. Entire Balochistan erupted with protest after the brutal murder of the young Baloch student and demands for justice for Hayat Baloch continue to grow.