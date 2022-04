All ministers in Goa Cabinet are experienced, says CM Pramod Sawant 2022-04-04 While speaking about the portfolio allocation of the Goa ministers, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on April 3 in Panaji, informed that the portfolios have been distributed to all the minister, and the three cabinets that are left will be filled in the coming days with new ministers. “We have distributed the portfolios today to all the ministers. All of them have experience as ministers, so I believe they'll be able to work and deliver well. The three cabinets which are left will be filled in the coming days with new ministers,” the CM said.