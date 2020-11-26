Trade unions stage protest in Kochi, Bhubaneswar

Members of Odisha Nirmana Sramik Federation, All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) and All Orissa Petrol and Diesel Pump Workers Union held demonstration as trade unions have called for a nationwide strike against Centre's new labour laws. They held protest in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on November 26. On the other side, bus services are affected and markets are also closed in Kerala’s Kochi on November 26. Markets are closed as trade unions have called for a nationwide strike against Centre's new labour and farm laws.