Traffic jam in Dharavi after portion of road collapses

'Trains between CSMT-Panvel resumed on Harbour Line' 2020-10-12 Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai on October 12 due to TATA’s incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs. It also disrupted train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Speaking to ANI, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway in Mumbai, Shivaji M Sutar said, “Trains between CSMT-Panvel on Harbour Line have resumed. We are trying to restore services between CSMT-Kalyan, CSMT-Karjat/Kasara.” “Long-distance trains from Mumbai rescheduled and incoming trains regulated at interchange points,” CPRO added.