Traffic jam in Dharavi after portion of road collapses

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 12 2020, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 21:21 ist
About: 

Traffic jam was witnessed in Mumbai’s Dharavi area after a portion of a road caved in. The jam has drastically affected as it took place during peak hours traffic of morning on October 12. Locals are facing various problems due to massive traffic on road.

Related Videos