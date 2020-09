Covid-19: Section 144 extended in Mumbai 2020-09-18 Section 144 has been extended in Mumbai till September 30 in view of rising Covid-19 cases. Police is keeping a strict check over vehicular movement in Dadar area. “Current prohibition on presence or movement in public places under Sec 144 CrPC, is an extension of the previous prohibitory order. No new restrictions have been imposed,” said Mumbai Police.