Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government’s leader, Sanjay Raut slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over their manifesto in Bihar promising free Covid-19 vaccine. “Earlier it used to be -- 'tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azadi dunga', and now it's -- 'tum mujhe vote do,hum tumhe vaccine denge'. Only those who vote for BJP will get vaccine, it shows BJP's discriminatory nature,” said Raut. Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases from October 28 to November 7. The votes for all three phases will be counted on November 10.