Two killed as building collapses in Noida

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 01 2020, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 11:15 ist
About: 

Two people died after an under-construction building collapsed in Noida’s Sector-11 on July 31. Two people out of five rescued were in critical condition, who succumbed to their injuries later. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rushed to the spot after the collapse for rescue operations. 
 

