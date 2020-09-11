Unemployed teachers protest, demand jobs in Tripura

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 11 2020, 07:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 07:50 ist
About: 

Over a hundred jobless teachers staged a demonstration demanding alternate jobs, in Khumulwng area of West Tripura district. They lost their jobs after Supreme Court declared their appointment illegal. Protesters blocked the road to demonstrate. 

Related Videos