'Unfortunate that Delhi CM’s order needed approval'

Shinzo Abe resigns as Japan’s PM over health issues 2020-08-28 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stepped down because of health reasons. His term was about to end in September 2021. Abe had visited the hospital twice in the last two weeks creating speculation that his health is deteriorating. This is the second time when Abe, who turns 66 next month, will leave his Prime Ministerial post. He had previously stepped down in 2007 due to inflammatory bowel disease. He then returned to the post in 2012 after a win in the Lower house.