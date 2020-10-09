GET THE DH APP
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74
DH Web Desk,
Oct 09 2020, 01:27 ist
updated: Oct 09 2020, 01:27 ist
PM assures of India support for peace process in Afghan
2020-10-09
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on October 08 said that Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Afghan Peace Process and on ongoing talks in Doha. “During the meeting, Prime Minister reaffirmed India's long term commitment to further deepening the historical ties between India and Afghanistan,” said Srivastava.
Politicos mourn the sad demise of Ram Vilas Paswan
2020-10-09
Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 8. Mourning messages from several politicians have started coming in for Paswan. Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Modi-led government. Son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter handle.
Covid-19: Engineering students develop AGV
2020-10-09
A team of engineering students of Hubballi's KLE Technological University developed ‘Automatic Guided Vehicle’ to supply food & medicines to Covid-19 patients. This AGV is capable of delivering food and medicine to the patients with least contact. It can carry up to 10 kg of weight and after charging it once can provide services for whole day.