Restaurants and bars are all set to reopen after central government and Union Territory administration allowed operations as part of Unlock 4.0. After over 5 months of long gap, clubs are ready to re-open in Chandigarh amid coronavirus pandemic. Club owners are waiting for guidelines which will be issued by the administration soon. Clubgoers will have to wait for few more days till all the club owners manage their operations with safety precautions. Speaking to ANI, the president of Chandigarh Hospitality Association, Ankit Gupta said, “We welcome the decision of reopening bars after 5 months. We are also getting some employees back.” There are total 4550 positive cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh including 1939 active cases.
Unlock 4.0: Chandigarh restaurants, bars set to reopen
